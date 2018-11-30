Use of agency staff at LUH still unacceptably high – Mac Lochlainn

€5.3 million has been spent on agency staff at Letterkenny University Hospital so far this year.

In figures released by the HSE it shows that €114 million has been spent on agency staff and locums to fill vacant posts at hospitals across the country.

Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn has accused the Government and the HSE of wasting significant funds on agency staff as they cannot resolve the recruitment and retention crisis existing in hospitals nationwide.

Senator MacLochlainn says while progress has been made on reducing the use of agency staff, its still at an unacceptable level………