Ulster Final Preview: The Managers – Mervyn O’Donnell & Kieran Donnelly

Gweedore and Scotstown lock horns in Sunday’s Ulster Senior Football Championship Final in Omagh.

The 15 time Donegal champions have never lifted the Seamus McFerran Cup while Scotstown are going for a fifth, the last of which came in the early eighties.

Apart from the unfortunate Kieran Gillespie who is out with a long term cruciate injury, Gaoth Dobhair are understood to have a full panel to play with.

Gaoth Dobhair Manager Mervyn O’Donnell says they are preparing for the final just like any other championship game…

Kieran Donnelly is in his second year in charge of Scotstown. He’s being telling Alan Gunn his side is fully focused on the task at hand…