Donegal double winning All Star Kevin Cassidy had the boots hung up but decided to return to club action with Gaoth Dobhair and it has paid off since with another carrot dangling on Sunday.

Having won a second Donegal senior title, Kevin is just one game away from winning a first ever Ulster Senior Club winning medal.

During Highland’s GAA Programme Special this week from Teach Mhicí in Derrybeg, Kevin told Tom Comack if they deliver they will be in with a shout…