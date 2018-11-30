Ulster Final Preview – Darren Hughes on Scotstown being better in 2018

Monaghan Champions Scotstown are on the hunt for a fifth Ulster Senior Club Championship title on Sunday.

Betweeen them and another success is Donegal’s Gaoth Dobhair. Scotstown would have more club experience in the provincial that their opponents having been Monaghan winner for the last four years but they have lost more than they won in the provincial during that time including a defeat to Kilcar in 2017.

Speaking with Tom Comack aheadof the game, Scotstown Darren Hughes feels they are a better side this time around….