Time is right to review An Grianan’s operations – Director

The Director of An Grianan Theatre says the decision to hold a review into the theatre’s operations is a sign of the theatre’s strength, and in no way an indication of potential problems.

Patricia Mc Bride was speaking after it emerged a consultant is being brought in to examine every aspect of the theatre, and then make recommendations.

The theatre celebrates its 20th anniversary next year, and speaking on the Nine til Noon Show, Ms Mc Bride said after coming through the recession, things are improving for the theatre, and the time is right to reflect……..