PSNI extend appeal for information on Meenan murder

Police investigating the murder of 52 year old Edward Meenan on Derry’s Creggan Street at the weekend have appealed for three people who were in the area at the time to come forward.

Members of the investigation team want to speak to three people – two men and one woman – who were standing on the steps of a shop on Creggan Street at around 2.20am on Sunday morning. They were then given a lift from someone driving a dark coloured, medium sized car at around 2.30am.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell is urging them to make contact, saying they may be able to provide some vital information.

Mr Meenan’s body was found in an alleyway on Creggan Street shortly before 2.45am with significant injuries to his head and body. The group of people I am appealing to may have witnessed something either before or after the murder took place.

Two men aged 26 and 31 have already been charged with murder, two men, aged 17 and 19 remain in police custody. Meanwhile, police have been granted an additional 36 hours to questions a 17 year old man arrested on suspicion of murder.