An initiative to target the unauthorised use of disabled parking bays and parking permits has been launched in Donegal.

Operation Enable will run until December 8th with a focus also on targeting other forms of illegal parking across the county.

Chair of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee Councillor Gerry McMonagle says the roll-out of the scheme is to send out the message that unauthorised parking in disabled bays will not be tolerated…………