NW deputation meets with Joint Oireachtas Committee

The Joint Oireachtas Committee of the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement has heard calls for continued investment and growth in the North West region.

A delegation from Donegal and Derry City and Strabane District Councils along with Foyle MP Elisha McCallion and members of the North West Regional Development Group attended the meeting.

The importance of the delivery of the A5 was impressed upon the Committee as well as the need for the enablement and faciliation of students from Donegal to Ulster University, the development of the LYIT and the need for strenthening of the cross-border health system.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Councillor Seamus O’Domhnail says that in the face of Brexit, it is vital that Donegal is not peripheralised…..