DCC to increase Disabled Persons Grants

A Donegal councillor says the government must respond positively to a council decision to increase the amount of money being provided to applicants for the Disabled Persons Grant.

At present, applicants in private houses have to pay up to 50%. The council intends increasing its contribution, with Cllr Patrick Mc Gowan saying he would like to see people not having to pay any more than 20%.

He says that will depend to an extent on government grants, but the basic decision to increase the payments is a welcome one…………..