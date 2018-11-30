Council officials asked to review procedures for road works

Donegal County Council is being asked to review it’s policy and procedures in relation to major roads programmes.

Cllr Gerry Crawford says in light of the volume of road works in parts of the county at the moment, such a review is necessary to see how the process can be improved.

In a reply, council officials point out that the level of road maintenance and construction in Donegal this year will be the highest ever recorded, seeing a spend of almost €80 million.

Cllr Crawford says that’s to be welcomed……….