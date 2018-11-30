30 fish kills in Ballyshannon between 2010 and 2017

The water quality in Irish rivers has deteriorated in the last two years according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

197 rivers improved – but 269 underwent a loss of quality up to the end of last year, representing a decline of 3 per cent.

However the incidents of serious pollution have fallen sharply. Only two river water bodies were classified as seriously polluted in the latest reporting period compared to five in the previous report in 2015.

Historically there were 91 seriously polluted water bodies in the late 1980’s.

No major problems are reported in Donegal, but the report does reflect the fact that between 2010 and 2017 in Ballyshannon, the fourth highest number in the country during that period.

EPA Science Officer Wayne Trodd says while incidents of serious pollution and fish kills are at an all-time low – we do have a problem with too much nitrogen and phosphorus in the water………

The full report can be accessed HERE