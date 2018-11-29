Tanaiste to attend Brexit briefing at LYIT

Minister Joe McHugh has urged people doing business in Donegal to take part in a special Brexit Ready workshop at Letterkenny Institute of Technology tomorrow.

The “Getting Ireland Brexit Ready” event will be attended by both Minister Mc Hugh and Tanaiste Simon Coveney, who say they will take questions and hear the concerns of local businesses.

"The Getting Ireland Brexit Ready event will be invaluable for giving people the best advice to prepare for the UK leaving the EU," Minister McHugh said.

“The Getting Ireland Brexit Ready event will be invaluable for giving people the best advice to prepare for the UK leaving the EU,” Minister McHugh said.

“I would like to thank Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney for taking part. We will be on hand to take questions from the floor and to hear concerns from local businesses and point them to the best advice.

“These workshops have proved invaluable in helping businesses learn from the experience of others and how to best prepare and watch out for potential pitfalls.

“The event is free and it will include excellent networking opportunities, exhibition stands for people to raise issues and a Q&A session with the Ministers.

“It will be a big opportunity for business people in Donegal to get sound advice and I’d urge anyone involved in the agri-food, fisheries and tourism and hospitality sectors to get on board.

Minister McHugh added: “The input of Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce and chief executive Toni Forrester was important in helping to get the event in Donegal.

“The Chamber sees and hears the issues around Brexit every day and they recognise the strong business and community links throughout Donegal and across the border.

Getting Ireland Brexit Ready will take place on Friday 30 November 2018 at Letterkenny Institute of Technology from 9.30am.

The event includes 12 information stands manned by Government agencies including Bord Iascaigh Mhara, Bord Bia, Failte Ireland, Enterprise Ireland, Local Enterprise Office, Health and Safety Authority, National Standards Authority of Ireland and Intertrade Ireland.

Minister McHugh said: “The day will also have breakout sessions where we can delve a little deeper on agri-food and fisheries issues, tourism and hospitality and business.

“Experts in those areas will be on hand to talk about Government supports, offer practical advice on how to make the best applications for supports.

“The final session of the day has proven to be really beneficial at other events around the country and it allows several business people to talk about their experiences, the supports they have used and what people need to do to get the best from Government.”

Information is the Government’s Brexit preparations is available onhttps://www.dfa.ie/brexit and registration for the event is available herehttps://www.eventbrite.ie/e/getting-brexit-ready-donegal-tickets-52404621634