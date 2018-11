The success of Donegal County Council’s playgrounds going smoke free initiative is being recognised ahead of its 10th anniversary.

The Council was the first in Ireland to roll out the scheme in conjunction with the HSE in 2009 which aimed to reduce the harm tobacco causes to young people.

Over the past year, playgrounds around the county have been found to be largely free of tobacco butts, packaging and matches.

Fiona Boyle is Smoking Cessation Advisor in Donegal: