South Donegal councillors to discuss fire stations with Minister

Members of Donegal County Council are to meet with Minister Damien English next month to discuss fire service provision, and in particular, their belief that individual fire stations need to be maintained in Ballyshannon and Bundoran.

Cllr Barry O’Neill told a meeting this week that successive ministers have come to the county and said they would not fund two new stations four miles apart, and both stations should be amalgamated.

However, Cllr O’Neill says if the council were to put some money on the table, along with money from Sligo, Leitrim and Fermanagh which the stations also serve, then the situation might be different…….