Sommer Lecky named U20 Athlete of the Year

Finn Valley’s Sommer Lecky has been named the U20 Athlete of the Year at the Athletics Ireland Annual Awards.

The Castlederg girl won silver at the World U20 Championships in Finland in July.

Her jump of 1.90m saw her claim a brilliant medal, which was first individual medal at the games since 1994.

Sommer’s coach Niall Wilkinson was one of two recipients of European Caoching awards.

Eamon Harvey was also among the winners. The Tir Conaill AC Stalwart was awarded the Services to Coaching.

Milford native Paddy Marley, a member of Clonliffe Harriers, was honoured with a Lifetimes Services to Athletics and Eamon Giles was named as a Honorary Life Vice President.

European bronze medallist Thomas Barr was named the Athlete of the Year