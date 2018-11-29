Rise in number of homeless people in North West

There has been a slight rise in the number of people homeless in the North West.

The latest figures from the Department of Housing show that nationally 9,724 people were officially homeless in October, just under 6 thousand of those who accessed emergency accommodation over the course of the month were adults, while 3,725 were children.

Within Donegal, 20 people were homeless last month, down 1 on September’s figure. However, throughout the North West region, 57 people were homeless, up from 54 the previous month.

Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy says it’s positive to see that the number of families in emergency accommodation has fallen nationally.

But Anthony Flynn from Inner City Helping Homeless says not enough progress is being made: