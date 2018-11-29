Monaghan accused suspected of involvement in previous incident involving same garda

It’s emerged that the driver suspected of injuring a garda and killing an innocent man in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, was wanted in relation to another hit-and-run charge.

47 year old father-of-two Stephen Marron was killed, and 31 year old Garda Michael Devlin, who is from Letterkenny, was treated in hospital for injuries sustained in the incident.

The Irish Independent is reporting that the 34 year old man arrested in relation to the incident was suspected of being involved in another incident that happened in November 2010.

In the course of the hit-and-run eight years ago, Gda Devlin was injured when a car collided with his patrol vehicle at Latlorcan, Co Monaghan.

The suspect arrived in Castleblayney garda station before 11.30 on an unrelated issue on Tuesday night, and was recognised by Gda Devlin, who is not normally stationed there.

When he tried to leave, Gda Devlin tried to stop the car but was dragged from the station to the Main Street around 500m away.