Inquest into baby’s death concludes

The parents of a baby boy paid tribute to their ‘wee fighter’ who offered them ‘so much hope’ during his short lifetime after an inquest into his death.

Cormac Lafferty from Castlefin was born prematurely with a congenital heart condition in June 2016 and was three months old when he died.

Speaking after the inquest at Dublin Coroner’s Court, Cormac’s parents Ann-Marie and Paul Lafferty told the Irish Times he had beaten every target and was a real fighter.

Cormac was born at 36 weeks on June 13th 2016 and was discharged after surgery to place a shunt to direct blood from his heart to his lungs was carried out.

Upon returning for a review on September 6th he was admitted due to concerns over oxygen saturations levels.

On September 10th Cormac became unsettled after a feed.

His mother, Anne-Marie was called to the ward at 6.40am and Cormac was successfully ventilated on a third attempt at 6.54am but went into cardiac arrest at 7.07am and was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

The inquest heard the cause of death was acute cardio respiratory arrest due to pulmonary hemorrhage in a child with Tetralogy of Fallot.

Bronchiolitis and terminal aspiration of feed were found to be contributory factors.

Barrister for the Lafferty family said they were concerned about loss of data from an oxygen saturation monitor following Cormac’s death.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane returned a narrative verdict and said she would contact the hospital in relation to the preservation of data.