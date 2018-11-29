Hospital manager says Short Stay Ward progress is crucial

The Manager of Letterkenny University Hospital says the hospital had not been been allocated any new beds for five years until approval was received at the weekend for 10 new beds at the hospital’s Short Stay Ward.

Speaking on the Nine til Noon Show today(full interview HERE), Sean Murphy confirmed that he had sought the full complement of 20 beds, and will continue to press for the rest of the beds while recruitment is taking place.

So far this year, almost 4,800 people have been awaiting in-patient beds at various points, the seventh highest of 32 acute hospitals nationally.

Sean Murphy says the short stay ward is key to addressing that problem………..