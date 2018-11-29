‘Go for Life’ National Grant Scheme announces over €10,000 for Donegal

Over €10,000 has been allocated to groups across Donegal under the ‘Go for Life’ National Grant Scheme.

As part of Age & Opportunity’s Go for Life Programme 42 older groups across the county will receive a share of a €10,910 fund.

The grants will go towards providing an accessible and enjoyable means for older people in communities to reap health rewards from physical activity.

The successful Donegal groups are:

Clonmany Mental Health Association, The Friday Club Lifford ARA, Mevagh Family Resource Centre FRC, Cranford Women’s Group, Ramelton Indoor Bowling Club, Donegal Family Resource Centre Ltd FRC, Tir Chonaill U3A Errigal Branch, Ballyshannon & District ARA, Bundoran ARA, The Forge Family Resource Centre FRC, Mná Phort Mhaise, Coiste Forbartha Dhobhair Teo, Ardara ICA, Serenity ARA, Carndonagh ARA, Dunkineely Active Age Group ARA, Club 50 Ghaoth Dobhair, Coole Cranford Community Centre, Irish Wheelchair Association (Manorcunningham), Letterkenny ARA,Milford Swimming Club, Pettigo Day Centre, Mevagh Day Centre, Kinlough ICA Guild, Lifford Set Active Group, Twin Towns Friday Club Ballybofey/Stranorlar ARA, Kurling Club Raphoe ARA, Moville & District Family Resource Centre Ltd. FRC, Sliabh Sneacht Community and Heritage Centre, Pobal Eascarragh Teo, South West Donegal Communities Partnership Ltd, Comhlacht Forbartha An Tearmainn, Nazareth House Nursing Home (Donegal), Active Seniors Lettermacaward and Doochary, Inch Island Indoor Bowling, St. Marys Bowling Club, Castlefin 50 – 60+ Group, Manorcunningham Women’s Group, Lifford ICA, Cumann Cairdeas Chloich Cheann Fhaola, Letterkenny Community Centre Ltd., Glenties Men’s Shed.