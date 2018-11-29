GAA Programme Special LIVE from Gaoth Dobhair

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

Ahead of Sunday’s Ulster Club final meeting of Gaoth Dobhair and Scotstown this week’s programme was LIVE from Teach Mhicí’s in Gaoth Dobhair.

Guests included members and officials of the Gaoth Dobhair club, the leading scorer in Ulster this season Kevin Cassidy, Pundit Brendan Devenney, former Ulster winners Brian McEniff and Joe Kernan and many other…

Part 1

Part 2

Gaoth Dobhair v Scotstown in the Ulster Senior Club Championships Final this Sunday will be LIVE on Highland Sunday Sport from 1.40pm with Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh in association with Diver Hyundai, Letterkenny.