Cost of childcare in Donegal up €15 per week

The cost of childcare has been described as like a second mortgage for many families.

It’s after a new report shows the average cost of full-time childcare is just under 180 euro a week.

In Donegal, full-time fees have increased by up to €15 a week from last year.

The government says progress is being made by increments to bring the cost down – with a smaller increase in the average price this year than last year.

But Sinn Féin’s Finance Spokesman Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says more needs to be done to reduce the cost for families: