Campaign for West Donegal Task Force to be stepped up

A West Donegal Councillor says she’ll keep pressing for a special task force to promote development in the Gaeltacht area of the county.

Earlier this year, Cllr Marie Therese Gallagher successfully moved a motion calling for the establishment of a multi-agency task force which would look at every aspect of life in the area, including economic and community development and vital services such as health and education.

As of yet, there’s been little progress made, but Cllr Gallagher says she will be stepping up her campaign…..