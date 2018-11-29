“Call of the Wild” seeks to extend the Donegal tourist season

The latest publicity campaign for the Wild Atlantic Way features photographs and images taken by people who live in the area, with an emphasis on sharing on social media.

‘Call of the Wild’ is a joint initiative between the Department of Tourism, Fáilte Ireland and Tourism Ireland, with local people in Donegal and elsewhere invited to share images and video of their hidden gems.

In total, over 4,000 images and videos of landscapes and amenities known only to locals in Donegal were shared during the two-week campaign.

Joan Crawford is Failte Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way manager in the North West, and says this is particularly aimed at extending the season by targetting the domestic market……….