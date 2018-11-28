Ulster U20 & U17 draws released

The draws have been made for the Ulster U20 and U17 Football Championships.

Just like the senior men, Donegal have been handed an away trip to Fermanagh in the quarter finals of the U20’s on the weekend of the Sunday 30th June.

If Gary McDaid’s side come through that tie, They will play the winners of Derry and Armagh in the semi- finals.

Tyrone will meet the winners of Down and Antrim in the quarter finals while the winner of that game will play either Cavan or Monaghan in the semi finals.on the weekend of the 7th July.

The Ulster U20 Final will be played the following week, the 13th or 14th July.

This will be the second year of the U20 competition.

In the Minor U17 Championship, Donegal have been drawn at home to Tyrone on Saturday 27th April.

Gary Duffy’s side have a tough start against their neighbours but will have the addition to the panel of the Buncrana Cup winning side from last year.

Derry will head to Armagh in the quarter finals.