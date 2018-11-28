Three School Campus delay debated in Dail

The Dail has been told that the government must take the brunt of responsibility for the delay in securing a site for the proposed three school campus in Buncrana.

The issue was raised by Deputy Charlie McConalogue, who said the problem now is that while a preferred site was identified five years ago, the government changed the goalposts and required the process to begin again.

Now, he says, the site now has been reportedly sold and the process is in limbo.

Minister McHugh however, did confirm to Deputy McConalogue that negotiations for the preferred site are ongoing: