GSOC investigates fatal collision involving L’Kenny Garda

GSOC are investigating after last night’s incident in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan in which a man was killed and a Garda injured.

Gardaí have named the man who died as 47 year old Stephen Marron from Castleblayney.

Mr Marron died after his parked Skoda car was hit by a silver Audi A6 at around 11.30 last night in Castleblayney.

Moments before 31 year old Garda Michael Devlin from Letterkenny had tried to stop the Audi from moving off, and was dragged along the road for 500 metres.

The car then crashed into Mr Marron’s car and Gardaí arrested a 34 year old man who’s being held at Carrickmacross Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act .

Garda Devlin, who’s stationed in Monaghan Garda Station, received leg, head and facial injuries but has now been discharged from Hospital.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses, and the crash has been referred to the GSOC, as a Garda was involved in the incident.