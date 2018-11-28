Garda injured in Castleblaney incident is from Letterkenny

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man was killed and a Garda injured in a crash in Monaghan last night.

A silver Audi A6 failed to stop for Gardaí near Castleblaney Garda Station at around 11:30.

The car drove off and a Garda, who’s in his late 20s and from Letterkenny, was dragged for 500 metres.

It then crashed into a Skoda Octavia on Main Street, killing the driver, a man in his 40s.

The driver of the Audi, who is also in his 40s, was arrested and is being held at Carrickmacross Garda Station.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Donegal GRA Representative Brendan O’Connor said the incident highlights the need for more stringent penalties for attacks on Gardai……….