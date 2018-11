Its emerged that for almost 87% of days in 2018, the Full Capacity Protocol has been in place at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Figures obtained by Councillor Gerry Crawford at the Regional Health Forum revealed that from January to October this year, the protocol has been in place at the hospital for 266 days out of 305 operational days.

Councillor Crawford says these startling figures show the need once again for the issue to be addressed by Government: