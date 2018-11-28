Four men arrested in connection with assault on Donegal referee

Four men have been arrested in connection with an assault on a football referee earlier this month in Horseleap in Co Offaly.

Gardai say a man in his forties, a teenager and two men in their twenties were detained this morning.

They’re all being questioned under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Mullingar, Tullamore and Birr Garda Stations.

Referee Daniel Sweeney, originally from Donegal was left with serious facial injuries, including a broken jaw, following the attack after a match on November 11th.