4,779 people have awaited in-patient beds at LUH this year

2018 has been the worst year ever for hospital overcrowding.

Figures published this afternoon by the INMO show that the number of people awaiting in-patient beds in Irish hospitals has exceeded 100,000 this year – the first time that has happened since their records began.

In Letterkenny University Hospital, 4,779 people were left waiting for in-patient beds at various points between January 1st and this morning, 1,468 of them on Emergency Department trolleys.

That’s the seventh highest total of all the hospitals assessed by the INMO on a daily basis.

University Hospital Limerick had the highest total, at 10,554.

Meanwhile, there were 22 people awaiting in patient beds at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning, one of them on an Emergency Department trolley, down 21 on yesterday’s figure.

Nationally, the INMO says 451 people were awaiting beds at hospitals across the country this morning, the largest number, 52, at Cork University Hospital.