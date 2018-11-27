“We could have been attending a funeral today”

The daughter of the owners of the Caiseal Mara Hotel in Moville says the family could have been attending a funeral today after the building was set alight at the weekend.

Aoife Mc Kenna has lived in the hotel with her parents for the past four years, and spoke on today’s Nine til Noon Show of arriving back to the hotel last Saturday night to see the building on fire and her father trying to get out.

She told Greg Hughes the family agreed to a contract to house asylum seekers after two attempts to sell the hotel fell through.

Aoife Mc Kenna says while she and the family expected some opposition, they didn’t expect an arson attack on the building………..