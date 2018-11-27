Serving soldier charged with theft from Donegal Town bar

A serving member of the Defence Forces has appeared in Court, charged with stealing €3000 from a bar in Donegal Town.

22-year-old Francis Mongan of Cullionboy, Barnesmore, Donegal Town is also charged with possession of 72 rounds of 5.56mm calibre of blank cartridges without a firearms certificate under the Firearms Act on February 28 last.

Mr Mongan is charged with entering the Coach House Bar, Donegal Town, as a tresspasser and stealing €2000, the property of Gary Pearson on December 12th last year and stealing €1000 from the same premises on February 9th last.

The defendant was put on his election on the two charges at Donegal Town District Court yesterday and elected for trial by judge and jury in the circuit court.

The two charges were put back for a direction from the DPP until January 28th.

This charge was put back to January 28th and the defendant was remanded on continuing bail until that date.