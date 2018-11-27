Nathan Boyle commits to Harps for Premier season

It looks like Finn Harps have made their first big signing ahead of the new season.

Striker Nathan Boyle took to social media last night to reveal that he has rejoined the club ahead of the 2019 premier division campaign

The former Derry City striker – who joined Harps midway through last season – played a vital part in helping Ollie Horgan’s side to promotion – scoring against Drogheda United in the play-offs and again away to Limerick in that memorable win at Market’s Field at the beginning of November which sealed promotion