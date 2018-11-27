Gun attack on van in Derry’s Waterside

Shots were fired at a van in Derry’s Waterside last night.

Police say shortly after 8pm, they received reports that a masked man had fired a shotgun at a van in Clooneyville Avenue, breaking the window and lodging pellets in the passenger head rest.

The 37 year old male driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was unharmed.

Police believe the gunman made his escape on foot along the alleyway that runs down the back of Bonds Street.

Appealing for information, police want to speak to anyone who was in the Bonds Street, May Street, or Clooneyville Avenue areas at around 8pm last night and may have information that could assist the investigation.

Alternatively, they say, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers.