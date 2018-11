Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team, investigating the murder of a 52 year old man in the Creggan Street area of Derry in the early hours of Sunday morning have been granted an additional 36 hours to question two men aged 26 and 31 who were arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 35 year old woman and 19 year old man who were also arrested on suspicion of murder, remain in custody.