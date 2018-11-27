Council seeks review of Tenant Purchase Scheme

Donegal County Council is seeking a meeting with Environment Minister Eoghan Murphy to discuss the Tenant Purchase Scheme which has been operating since 2016.

A number of issues with the scheme have been raised by members, most recently Cllr Ciaran Brogan, who told the council’s November meeting this week that many people who have been in council houses long term and now have the ability to buy their home are being told they cannot.

Cllr Brogan says this is particularly the case where the tenant’s income is pension based.

He says that must change…………