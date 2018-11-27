Come along to Bon Jovi with Highland Radio!

Highland Radio invites you to join us to see the amazing Bon Jovi in concert on the 16th of June 2019!

Bon Jovi are coming back to Ireland for the first time in 6 years and we want you to be a part of the ‘This House is Not For Sale’ Tour with us

By booking with Highland, you’ll get luxury travel to Dublin, stay in the Skylon Hotel on a B&B basis and of course get a ticket to the show at the RDS

We have two options for tickets, seated or standing so there’s something for everyone!

Full Price for this trip is €275** Seated/ €265** Standing per person sharing with a €100 NON-REFUNDABLE Deposit per person.

**Single Room Supp. Applies