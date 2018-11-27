CFCE ‘dismayed’ following Moville Sewerage Scheme briefing

The Campaign for a Clean Estuary in Moville is accusing Irish Water of persisting with a discredited model for a new Moville sewage system.

At an information meeting last night, Irish Water representatives presented an outline of their draft plans for a new Moville sewage system, with the campaign claiming the plan is effectively built on the model designed previously by Donegal County Council.

This, they say, is despite years of opposition to the location of the plant and the outfall discharging into the estuary no lessons, it would seem, have been learned.

CFCE Spokesperson Enda Craig claims nothing has been learned……..

Pic – Members of CFCE at last night’s meeting with Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn and Cllr Martin Farren.