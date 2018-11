The TII and appointed contractors have agreed to suspend road works a Cappry, Ballybofey in the run-up to the Christmas period.

The works will end on December 7th and recommence on January 7th.

A special speed limit will be imposed for the duration however, no traffic management systems will be in place.

Cathaoirleach of the Stranorlar Municipal District Councillor Patrick McGowan says this is a much welcomed announcement for local businesses……….