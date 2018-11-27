Cabinet to consider proposal for new flood relief scheme

The Cabinet’s today considering a plan to create a permanent flood relief scheme for small businesses and community organisations.

It would see automatic payments of up to 5 thousand euro for uninsured premises damaged by flood waters.

Previously, flood relief schemes after events such as the August 2017 storms in Donegal operated on an ad-hoc basis.

Now the Defence Minister Paul Kehoe and the Business Minister Heather Humphreys are proposing a permanent fund.

The scheme would allow businesses and organisations who suffered flood damage, but who’ve been refused flood insurance, to qualify for a “quick” payment of up to 5,000 euro.

More serious cases would be assessed for further payment of up to 15,000 euro.

The scheme’s designed to give assurance to small businesses in flood prone areas, as well as voluntary, community and sporting bodies.