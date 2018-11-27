Cabinet approves new permanent flood relief fund

Today the Cabinet has agreed to establish a new relief fund on a permanent basis to aid communities, voluntary groups, sports clubs and businesses deal with the impact of major flooding events.

The relief fund will mean automatic payments of between €5,000 and €15,000 for businesses and organisations that have been refused insurance and have been affected by flooding will be issued.

In announcing the relief fund, Donegal Minister Joe McHugh says it was something he was hugely conscious of in the wake of the Inishowen floods in August of 2017 and believes it should bring clarity to humanitarian response and allow faster financial support be received.