10 beds at LUH Short Stay Ward to be opened by January

The HSE has confirmed that 10 of the 19 beds in Letterkenny University Hospital’s Short Stay Ward will be in operation by January – provided staff is in place.

In response to a question put forward by Councillor Gerry McMonagle at today’s Regional Health Forum meeting, the HSE said they have received some funding under Saolta’s winter planning process to open the beds and will continue to work towards opening the remaining 9 beds dependent on availability, funding and staff recruitment.

However, Councillor McMonagle is now seeking further clarity on where the €1.8 million in funding announced by the Government for the reopening of the ward is to be spent: