Stephen Kenny excited about the challenge of international football

Stephen Kenny says he is excited about the challenge of international football and is looking forward to developing the next group of talented players.

The former Dundalk, Bohemians and Derry City boss has been officially unveiled as the new Ireland Under 21 manger.

Kenny will hold the role for less than two years.

The Dubliner has revealed his contract assures he takes over the senior team from Mick McCarthy in August 2020.

Kenny says he has no concerns about the Boys in Green qualifying for Euro 2020…