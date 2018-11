Two people remain in police custody after being arrested in connection with the murder of a man in Derry.

The 35 year old woman and 51 year old man were arrested after the body of a young man was found in an alleyway, on Creggan Street, at around a quarter to three yesterday morning.

PSNI are continuing their appeal for information to the public.

Journalist Eamonn McDermott has following the developments.

He spoke on today’s Nine Til Noon Show: