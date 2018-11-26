Letterkenny gets €1M Investment for major regeneration plan

Letterkenny has secured €1million from a special Government regeneration fund to revitalise the town and promote enterprise.

The funding will go towards creating a masterplan to improve the town centre, housing, public transport, create jobs and enterprise and modernise the overall environment of the town.

The Urban Regeneration and Development Fund is one of four funds established under the National Development Plan 2018-2027.

Donegal Minister Joe McHugh says more funding for the plan will be forthcoming but this is a good start: