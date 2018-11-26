Kyle Callan-McFadden signs new Sligo contract

Kyle Callan-McFadden has agreed a new contract with Sligo Rovers for the 2019 season.

The Ramelton man signed with Rovers in December 2016 having returned from the United States after a season with Orlando City.

He told the club website: “I’m delighted to be here again next year. I spoke to Liam and it was great first and foremost to be in his plans. His arrival has given everybody a real lift and it’s a fresh start.

“I don’t think I found the form I showed in 2017 last year. There were interruptions and I found it a shock at first playing right-back when I filled in there because I hadn’t featured there in my career.

“Ironically I thought I was only getting to grips with it in the really late part of the season.

“It was a tough year for the club with the home form in mind. I’ve got a job on with Paddy McClean and John Mahon already signed here and I’m sure more defenders will come in. I want to get that position at centre-half, like the two lads will do.

“The three of us actually get on really well funnily enough and we’re in competition. I think we all have that desire within us to be the best centre half and push the club on.

“The conversations I’ve had with Liam excite me, you get to learn what he demands from the players so it’s my responsibility to show him and be a big influence here. I know I can be that and I can’t wait for the new year to begin.”