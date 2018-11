The Justice Minister has condemned an arson attack on the Caiseal Mara Hotel which was to be used as a direct provision centre, saying it is not representative of the local community.

The reception area of the hotel in Moville – which is to be used to accommodate 100 asylum seekers next month – was badly affected by the fire in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The owner of the premises was also injured.

Minister Charlie Flanagan says the Gardai are following a number of lines of inquiry: