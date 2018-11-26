Family were in hotel when blaze broke out

It’s emerged that the family who own the Caiseal Mara Hotel were in the building when the blaze broke out in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The hotel, which is due to house around 100 asylum seekers in the coming weeks, has been extensively damaged in what Gardai are investigating as an arson attack.

A man in his 50s who was taken to hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation has since been released.

Donegal Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn says the owners already received threats prior to the incident: