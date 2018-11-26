Derry murder victim named as 52 year old Edward Meenan

The man whose body was found in Derry in the early hours of yesterday morning has been named as 52 year old Edward Meenan.

Police have renewed their appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell says he is particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the Creggan Street or Little Diamond area of the city late on Saturday night or early on Sunday morning.

The three men aged 26, 31 and 51 and the 35 year old woman who were arrested on suspicion of murder remain in custody.